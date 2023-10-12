Late week cold front, cooler for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heavy cloud coverage will be continuing through the end of the week, ahead of the front arriving late Friday. Temperatures are remaining fall-like for the next several days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Overcast sky continuing through the rest of our Thursday evening. Temperatures tonight are going to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Conditions are going to be remaining dry though, compared to Wednesday night.

FRIDAY: Another relatively cool day. High temperatures are going to be in the middle 70s. Cloud coverage will continue to be heavy ahead of the front arriving late afternoon to overnight. Though there will be heavy cloud coverage, conditions are expected to remain mostly dry. Really feeling like fall for high school football games Friday night. It will be cooling throughout the game, heading towards overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will have temperatures that compare to Friday, in the middle 70s. Sky is expected to be mostly clear, perfect pumpkin patch conditions! Colder air behind the front will move in more on Saturday night. Lows are going to fall back into the lower 50s. Sunday will be a bit more cloudy, with temperatures that are going to be about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday. High temps are forecast to be in the middle 60s, and lows in the middle 40s. Might plan to throw on a light jacket onto the kids before school Monday morning.