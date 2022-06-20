Late-week rain chances and cooling brings high hopes

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Continual warming into the upper 90s and eventually 100s throughout the week makes the prospect of some rain late this week and into next week a tantalizing one. More so than just rain relief, a steep drop into the upper 70s Monday brings us the chance to enjoy milder and more comfortable outdoor conditions.

TUESDAY: We continue to slowly but surely warm heading into Tuesday, with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Some scattered cloud cover should provide some much appreciated shade, and the odd shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Lows bottom out in the mid 70s overnight.