Law enforcement and family searches for missing man

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find a missing man.
42-year-old Joe Lee Shepard was last seen by his family the morning of Sunday, August first in Houston, Mississippi.
Shepard was driving a 2001 Nissan Sentra with no hubcaps.
His girlfriend Elizabeth Scott of Calhoun County was with him.
A family member saw him on highway 47 near Palo Alto Church.
Shepard is 5 foot 4-inch tall black male and weighs about 120 pounds.
If you have any information contact the Houston Police Department or the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department.