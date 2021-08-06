Law enforcement and family searches for missing man

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find a missing man.

42-year-old Joe Lee Shepard was last seen by his family the morning of Sunday, August first in Houston, Mississippi.

Shepard was driving a 2001 Nissan Sentra with no hubcaps.

His girlfriend Elizabeth Scott of Calhoun County was with him.

A family member saw him on highway 47 near Palo Alto Church.

Shepard is 5 foot 4-inch tall black male and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have any information contact the Houston Police Department or the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department.