Law enforcement captures escaped Hinds County inmate

SPRING VALLEY, Texas (WCBI) – One of the inmates who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County over the weekend has been captured in Texas.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Office, and Spring Valley Police Department caught up with Jerry Raynes in Spring Valley, Texas.

Raynes was accused of using a stolen public works truck to make his run to the Houston suburb.

With Raynes’ arrest and the death of Dylan Arrington in a fire in Leake County yesterday, that leaves only two escapees, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, on the run.

Jerry Haynes was in jail for auto theft and burglary. He’s being held in Harris County, Texas until he can be extradited to Mississippi.

