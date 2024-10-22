Man pleads guilty for holding a woman hostage in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man will spend 15 years in prison after admitting to holding a woman against her will.

Gregory Alan Coker pled guilty to charges of Kidnapping and Malicious Mischief in Circuit Court.

The charges stem from an incident in August 2022 in which deputies responded to a 911 call and found a woman in need of medical attention walking down a road near Smithville.

Coker was accused of attacking the woman and holding her against her will.

He was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team after he barricaded himself in his home for several hours.

Along with the kidnapping and malicious mischief charges he pled to, he was also charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

Coker was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 15 to serve. The judge also ordered 5 years of probation after his release.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.