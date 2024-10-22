Man charged with Trafficking of Marijuana in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from West Point is facing charges after police found him with drugs and cash.

30-year-old Dalentez Lane was charged with Trafficking of Marijuana.

His bond is set at $10,000.

Lane was arrested on October 20 in a joint operation between the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and West Point Police.

Agents found approximately 3 and half pounds of marijuana and around $6,000 in cash. They also found several firearms. The street value of the drugs is between $15,000 and $25,000.

Lane will have an initial appearance in Clay County Justice Court.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.