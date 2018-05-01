Law Enforcement Encourage Drivers to Pay More Attention to Road Signs

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent car crashes in Monroe County are prompting law enforcement to remind drivers to make good decisions behind the wheel.

County Coroner, Alan Gurley tells us crashes on Highway 45 aren’t because of weather, speeding, or driving under the influence.

It’s people driving on the wrong side of the road.

While it’s shocking, it’s more common than people think, and Gurley, along with M-DOT, encourage people to be more aware and read the signs.

In communities where everyone knows each other, word of an accident spreads fast, but the cause of recent crashes in Monroe County, we may find unusual.

“I’ve worked six deaths on this highway within the last year from people going the wrong way,” said Gurley.

…Ignoring the “Do Not Enter” and “Wrong Way” signs along the road.

Gurley says these deaths are the result of something he hears of on a weekly basis.

“Over a week’s time, I will personally hear at least 3 to 4 calls go over the radio letting the highway patrol or the sheriff’s department know that somebody is going the wrong way either on this highway, 45 Alternate, or 45,” said Gurley.

At MDOT’s District One headquarters, engineers emphasize the importance of being aware of the signs around you.

“It’s very important that you follow the signing,” said MDOT Engineer, Jamie McDonald. “It really gives indication of what’s expected. You are placed at points where you have a decision to make about a direction or a split in the traffic. All of those are very important because they help us make decisions.”

Like which side of the road to be on.

Gurley says for most cases, law enforcement are able to stop and explain to drivers and get them on the right side, but for some his phone begins to ring.

“Unfortunately, when I’m called out, I don’t get to ask those people why it happened,” said Gurley. “I’m out there with deceased trying to explain maybe to their families, maybe, what happened.”

Gurley also mentioned these crashes happen at night, when visibility might be low and people turn onto a four lane thinking it’s a two lane and go the wrong way.

The point to be made here is to take the time to read the signs around you, because it could save your life.