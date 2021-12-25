Law enforcement encourage families to trash their gift wrapping safely

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- For some families, gifts are already piled under the tree; just waiting on Santa to deliver the rest. After unwrapping those presents on Christmas day; law enforcement encourage folks to be aware of how they throw out their packages and boxes.

“Be aware of your surroundings when you’re out and about and if you get large packages at home make sure you have your neighbors or some kind of surveillance system at your home to monitor what you are receiving at home. And if your neighbors can look out for you when you’re not at home that’ll be a good thing to do,” said Lt. Carl Carter of West Point Police Department.

Carter knows that gifts big and small will be opened on Christmas morning. For those bigger presents he encouraged families to not give thieves any ideas after unwrapping them.

“If you do receive those large packages or you purchase those large packages break those down as small as you actually can don’t just set a large TV box outside in front of your home or a large game system or anything like that so people are aware of what you have in your house,” said Carter.

Families and residents aren’t the only ones that have to be on the lookout this holiday season. Those that work leading up to Christmas and New Years are encouraged to be mindful of their surroundings as well.

“A lot of times people forget about the people that actually work in the store so retail workers have to be safe as well so don’t leave the stores on your own also make sure when you’re getting off to leave in packs or groups,” said Carter.

Then there are those like Carter; who have to protect and serve no matter the holiday. Preventing holiday burglaries all together is impossible, but Carter encouraged people to enjoy their holidays with family and take into consideration those who can’t.

“Be mindful of the people that still do have to work and still do have to take care of things while everyone is out trying to enjoy their family and enjoy the holiday.. because we want a chance to do those things our self as well,” said Carter.

Families are encouraged to stay alert and if they see or hear something suspicious; call their local law enforcement agency.