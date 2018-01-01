Law Enforcement Encourage Safe Driving On New Year’s Eve

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days for law enforcement.

Officers will be out working through the night to make sure everyone stays safe.

Since alcohol is consumed more during the holiday season, law enforcement are stressing the importance of sober driving.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney encourages everyone to not get behind the wheel if you have been drinking.

“We encourage designated drivers, call the cab, ride the buses around town, but just don’t get behind the wheel of a car after you’ve been drinking and for goodness sake, don’t get in a car with somebody that has been drinking and driving, you know, just be smart. There’s plenty of ways to get home. There’s people that will come get you.”

The sheriff also advises, if you’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party and serving alcohol, stop serving it an hour or two before the party ends.