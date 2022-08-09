Law enforcement encourages parents to get gun safes

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Accidental deaths among kids don’t often happen, but law enforcement encourages parents to do their part to help limit it from happening.

Macon police stress to families to keep guns out of the way of kids or to use gun locks.

The police department is expecting to get more gun lock-in soon to issue out to families in their area.

” I want to urge parents to put them out of the reach of kids even if you have to put some type of safety mechanism to keep the kids from pulling the trigger put them in a safe there’s a lot of different ways that you can prevent something like this from happening. We have had some in the past but myself and the chief will be looking to give some out to the public once we can get some more,” said Assitant Chief Eddie Hill, Macon Police.

Families are encouraged to come by the police department if they need a gun lock