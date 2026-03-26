Law enforcement in search of a commercial burglary suspect in Tupelo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need help locating a suspect responsible for Burglary of a Commercial Building.

According to the agency, a report was filed with Tupelo PD pertaining to the Burglary of a Commercial Building on South Gloster Street on March 12.

Business employees say several items were stolen after a suspect damaged the front door of the business and entered.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect to be a white male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest, and you can remain anonymous.

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