Law enforcement investigates carjacking at furniture plant in Ecru

ECRU, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is investigating a carjacking at a furniture plant.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Ecru Police Department said the hold-up happened Tuesday morning.

A yellow 2017 Dodge Charger with the license plate N120N3 was stolen.

Investigators said two people dressed in all black demanded an Ashley Furniture employee hand over the keys to the car.

Police believe the suspects drove up to the company parking lot in a dark-colored Infiniti.

Both vehicles were last seen driving south on Highway 15.

If you have any information about this carjacking, call Crime Stoppers. You could be awarded up to $2,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.

