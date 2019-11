STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting in Starkville.

Brandon Lovelady, with the Starkville Police Department, has confirmed the shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Brookeville Garden Apartment.

Oktibbeha County coroner Michael Hunt is currently on his way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.