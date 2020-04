COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are searching for at least one gunman after a shooting in east Columbus.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said at least one car was hit by bullets.

The shooting happened in the area of Mchall Drive and Robinwood Circle this afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Shelton says officers are searching for a white Ford Escort and blue Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.