Law Enforcement kicks off 12 Days of Safety Campaign in Alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is kicking off its annual “12 Days of Safety Campaign.”

The initiative is to keep Alabamians safe on the roads from the first day of winter through New Year’s Day.

Each day, the campaign will focus on a different topic of safety through various social media posts.

ALEA encourages the public to join in on the holiday safety fun by sharing posts, participating in interactive polls, and using hashtags – 12 days of Christmas and ALEA PROTECTS.

During the 12-day countdown, law enforcement will also maintain a strong presence on the roadways during the travel season.

To learn more, visit the Alabama law enforcement agency’s Facebook page.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.