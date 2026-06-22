Law enforcement looks to identify a body found in Copiah Co.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is looking to identify a body that was found in Copiah County.

The unidentified body is that of a male, and according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilleys, it had a chain in its pocket with a lion head.

According to CBS affiliate WJTV News, the body was located in the area of Steel Creek and the Pearl River on Sunday.

Swilley said a person on the water noticed the body and contacted authorities around 1 pm.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), first responders, and volunteers helped with the search and recovery efforts and recovered the body around 3:00 pm.

The case is being investigated as a death investigation.

The body was taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

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