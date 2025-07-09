Law enforcement participates in training at Oktibbeha Elementary

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement and emergency responders must be ready for almost any scenario.

Today, on July 9, those groups came together to train and prepare.

Oktibbeha County deputies, Sturgis police, and town officials participated in the exercise at West Oktibbeha Elementary School.

Emergency management also assisted.

While the hope is to never have an emergency or a shooting at a school, having multiple agencies trained will help with the response should it happen.

“I think an important aspect is to just keep it in your mind and be ready for these situations. Never be complacent, you know, because it’s improbable these things could happen, but not impossible. So I think that as long as they can keep it in their mind and have a plan to be ready in case something like this does occur,” said Oktibbeha Deputy Christian Busby.

Another full-scale exercise is being planned for this fall in Oktibbeha County.

