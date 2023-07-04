Law enforcement remind community to stay safe this 4th of July

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement has been working hard during the extended holiday weekend.

With lots of travelers hitting the road to visit friends and family, several people gearing up for tonight’s celebrations.

Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said there are lots of considerations to keep in mind to keep you safe this 4th of July.

“You want to celebrate with family and friends and it is okay to indulge in alcoholic beverages but you need to be of legal age,” said Beckom. “Even at that legal age, you don’t want to be behind the wheel if you have consumed any amount of alcohol. I mean any amount so have that designated driver, be responsible, and just think and understand again that one time could be your last.”

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said his deputies are working with other agencies patrolling the area.

“Again, we are going to have extra enforcement officers out working with highway patrol and city police. Again we encourage everyone to have a good time but we want you to do it safely and stay off the roads when you are drinking,” said Scott.

Law enforcement wants everyone to enjoy their holiday in a safe fun-filled way.

