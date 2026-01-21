Law enforcement responds to a bank robbery in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A bank robbery kept law enforcement in Lafayette County busy this morning.

This morning, on January 21, a bank on Jackson Avenue was robbed.

With the help of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and University Police, the Oxford Police Department was able to take a person of interest into custody within a few hours.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been released yet.

Oxford PD is expected to provide updates later today.

