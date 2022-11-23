Law enforcement steps up road, highway patrols for Thanksgiving

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you think you’ve been seeing more law enforcement on the road, you’re right.

The Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period started at 6 o’clock this morning.

The Highway Patrol, local police departments, and Sheriff’s offices are stepping up patrols on the roads and highways.

It’s not just Thanksgiving travelers, there are a couple of big-time college football games as well as high school playoffs, and State Troopers want to remind people to avoid distractions, and be sure to obey the rules of the road.

“We repeat it time and time again, just have patience, you know. Don’t get, I guess, frustrated with other drivers if they’re not going the speed you want them to go. Everybody just needs to obey all the traffic laws, because we will be out enforcing, again, all hands on deck. So, you know, if you’re violating the speed or any other violation we’re going to address that,” said Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G Public Affairs Officer.

The Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period ends Sunday at midnight.

