Law Officers, First Responders On Alert After Two Fentanyl-Related Deaths

PRENTISS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is assisting the Booneville Police Department after the deaths of two people who took illegal narcotics laced with fentanyl.

In his 30 plus years in law enforcement, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar has witnessed first hand the devastation caused by drug use and abuse. He says the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl is one of the most dangerous and deadly.

“Fentanyl is one of the most powerful pain medications out there, the danger is substance abusers , are taking these in their body, not necessarily knowing what’s in the substance, whether in powder form or pill form,” Sheriff Tolar said.

That is what happened when two Booneville residents used illegal drugs laced with fentanyl. Three others overdosed. The evidence was taken to the state crime lab and tested positive for fentanyl.

Sheriff Tolar says the two deaths should serve as a warning to drug users.

“The main thing is don’t do drugs, but we have people who their addiction overrides common sense and good judgment, whatever we say to them, they will still use it, my advice, if it’s not a prescription from a pharmacy, don’t take it,” Tolar said.

Fentanyl is so potent that in some cases skin to skin contact can cause medical issues, first responders have extra measures for protection and they also want to get as much information as possible for any call that could involve the dangerous drug.

“We have to step up our level, just a little bit more, more so like somebody with tuberculosis, so other communicable diseases, we have eye protection, latex gloves for our skin, gowns to protect arms, face masks to protect airborne particles, a lot of times with our E dispatch the dispatchers collect information and pass it on to us before we even get on scene,” said Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker.

Investigators are working to find the source of the fentanyl laced drugs, and arrest the dealers.