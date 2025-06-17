Lawmakers to determine the use of Opioid settlement in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two area lawmakers will help determine how Mississippi’s share of an opioid Settlement will be used.

Lieutenant Delbert Hosemann announced his four appointments to the Mississippi Opioid Settlement Advisory Council on June 17.

In his senatorial appointments, Hosemann named District 16 State Senator Angela Turner-Ford and District 9’s Senator Nicole Boyd.

The two join Ocean’s Healthcare CEO Mark Stovall and attorney Andy Taggart as the Lieutenant Governor’s picks.

Senator Boyd co-authored the bill that created the Opioid Settlement Advisory Council during this year’s legislative session.

The council will provide recommendations for the disbursement of money the state may receive from legal action against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The money is intended to support prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction efforts across the state.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.