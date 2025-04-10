Lawmakers wait patiently for special session call from MS Governor

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State lawmakers are still waiting on Governor Tate Reeves to call a special session to deal with unfinished business.

The recent session adjourned without a budget for the next fiscal year. Governor Reeves is expected to call for a special session so lawmakers can hammer out a budget and also wrap up other business.

Two local lawmakers, Democratic Representative Rickey Thompson and Republican Senator Chad McMahan, say they expect a special session to be called soon, and they are ready to get to work and finalize a budget for the state.

“Well, pretty much, you have to look at it. A lot of back and forth and a lot of disagreement, so we have to understand the issues. Always two sides to every story. We just have to get down and make sure we have a budget, and make sure Mississippi is whole so we can pay everybody,” said Thompson.

“This year there was a fight over the budget, but it was a fight worth having, the Mississippi taxpayer is worth fighting for. I want to be sure every dollar invested and spent is being spent in a way that will result in a return for taxpayers. So, we will get the budget done, and the budget will not expire until June 30. We will find a way for the betterment of Mississippi that reduces taxes, burdens and makes sure we get a good return on our investment for taxpayers,” said McMahan.

The state constitution mandates that lawmakers pass a balanced budget for every fiscal year.

