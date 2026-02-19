Lawsuit against Amazon over suicides linked to curing salt can go to trial, court rules

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that a lawsuit against Amazon alleging the retailer sold a chemical on its website that played a role in the suicides of several teenagers and adults can proceed to trial, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

In their complaint, four families whose loved ones died after consuming sodium nitrite allege that Amazon sold the compound despite being aware it could be used for suicide.

Sodium nitrite is a type of curing salt used for meat preservation and metal refinishing and is typically sold at lower concentrations.

The plaintiffs allege that those who died of sodium nitrite poisoning used Amazon’s e-commerce platform to buy versions of the chemical with 98% purity or higher. Amazon also didn’t adequately display warning labels for the sodium nitrite products sold on its site, according to the suit.

“Big Tech companies must be held accountable when their platforms facilitate predictable and preventable harm,” Naomi Leeds, lead partner at C.A. Goldberg, the law firm representing the families, said in a statement.

C.A. Goldberg said it represents a total of 28 families with relatives who died after consuming sodium nitrite they bought on Amazon’s website.

Amazon’s response

In a statement to CBS News, an Amazon spokesperson said the company is committed to a “safe shopping experience” and that it requires sellers on its platform to abide by applicable laws.

“High-concentration sodium nitrite is not intended for direct consumption, and unfortunately, like many products, it can be misused,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon said it began prohibiting sales of sodium nitrite in concentrations greater than 10% in November of last year.

The court’s ruling on Thursday reverses an earlier decision by an appeals court that found Amazon could not be held liable for the deaths because they had died by suicide.

Amazon’s “argument that plaintiffs may have misused the product does not eliminate Amazon’s duty,” the Washington Supreme Court justices wrote in Thursday’s ruling.

While Amazon sells multiple brands of sodium nitrite on its website, the case centers on two products from chemical companies Loudwolf and HiMedia, according to the court ruling.

Carrie Goldberg, the lead attorney in the case, alleged in a previous interview with CBS News that Amazon knew “as early as 2018” that minors were buying sodium nitrite on its website. She said usage of the chemical was discussed on an internet forum where people can discuss suicide methods.

Forum users advised people to go to the “jungle” — a purported code name for Amazon — to purchase sodium nitrite, Goldberg said.

Companies like eBay, Walmart, and Etsy also formerly sold sodium nitrite on their sites, but removed it years ago when they realized people were using it for suicide, according to Goldberg.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here. For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Eastern Time at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.