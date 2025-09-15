Lawyers request a delay for a North MS man charged with murder

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Lawyers for a North Mississippi man set to be executed are asking for a delay.

The legal team for Charles Ray Crawford said he still has a case review pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

They argue that until that review is completed, an execution date cannot be set, according to state law.

The motion for rehearing was filed today.

It was ordered that Crawford would be executed at Parchman on October 15.

He was sentenced to death for the 1993 kidnapping and killing of 20-year-old Kristy Ray.

A previous rape conviction was used as an aggravating circumstance when Crawford was sentenced.

