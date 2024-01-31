LCBS appoints temporary interim county prosecutor

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County has a new county prosecutor, at least for the time being.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Will Cooper as the interim county prosecutor.

Cooper will handle the duties of the office until a special election in November.

The position came open when William Starks, who had been elected to the position last November, resigned to take a position as an Assistant District Attorney earlier this month.

Tim Hudson was serving on a temporary basis until an interim could be named.

Three people applied for the position.

The special election will be on November 24.

