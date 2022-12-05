LCBS approves county workers to haul away tree, yard debris

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County will be able to help homeowners who suffered tornado damage dispose of some of their debris.

Much of the damage from last Tuesday’s tornado happened along Highway 12, which is a state-maintained highway, and an area where Lowndes County road crews normally don’t pick up limbs and other tree and yard debris.

Under an Emergency Declaration issued by Supervisors, county workers have been authorized to haul off some waste. And they began doing that this morning.

They still cannot pick up things like building materials, appliances, or other household debris.

“If they would separate that from the vegetation debris, which is limbs, tree stumps, that sort of thing. Put the tree stumps out there, and we will do our best to pick that up. We’re not going to be able to pick up the other sort of rubble or debris. We are looking at ways we can assist with that, but until we can, we’re going to pick up the tree limbs and get that out of there,” said Trip Hairston, President of Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

Homeowners are encouraged to check with their insurance companies about household debris removal because some policies provide reimbursement for those costs.

