LCBS, Columbus City Council come to agreement on landscaping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors and the Columbus City Council are now on the same page when it comes to taking care of some landscaping chores.

Supervisors passed a Memorandum of Understanding agreeing to split the cost of having S&S Landscaping mow the right-of-way areas around the Highway 82 exits for Columbus.

The Columbus City Council approved a contract with S&S back in April to have that work done.

Last year, the city put the work out for bid, and S&S came back with the lowest cost. At that time the County agreed to split the bill.

With the new contract in place this year, Supervisors again agreed to a split but had to formalize that agreement with the MOU.

“So, we think it’s a good price. We bid it out last year, and the price that S&S came in with was significantly lower than any other contractors that bid it out. And, so, we’re happy with the price. We think they’re doing a good job. The interchanges look great, compared to what they looked like a couple of years ago,” said LCBS President Trip Hairston.

The current contract came in at $99,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X