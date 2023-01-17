LCBS continues ironing out details of economic development project

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors continues to iron out details for what could be the area’s largest economic development project.

The planned Aluminum Dynamics and SDI Biocarbon plants, along with an, as yet unnamed, third project are going to require access to the Lowndes County Port, but the original Memorandum of Understanding between the County and the state did not include the Port Authority.

To make sure that the property will be available, and to avoid any conflicts between the Port Authority Board of Commissioners and representatives from the companies, Supervisors passed a resolution today that requires the Port Authority to seek approval from the Board of Supervisors before entering into or renewing any agreements or contracts valued at over $25,000.

The new agreement and the coming of the new companies are not expected to have a negative impact on the port’s regular operations.

