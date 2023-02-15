LCBS continues negotiations on new headquarters building for coroner

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors continued negotiations for a new headquarters building for the county coroner.

Supervisors offered the owners of the former Microtek/Ecolab building $400,000 for one of the buildings on their Lehmberg Road campus.

The sellers countered with a $500,000 ask and an increase in earnest money.

At today’s meeting, the Board approved a counter to that. They’re okay with the asking price, but they won’t be increasing the earnest money.

The new offer goes back to the seller. Supervisors think the site is ideal for relocating the Coroner’s Office and for an alternate Emergency Management Agency site.

Along with the building, it includes five acres of land which would be suitable for parking and possible expansion.

“It would be hard to do even a site prep work for that amount of money, and the drive into a new construction for half a million dollars on a 10,000 square foot building. So, we think that half a million dollars is a really good price. We think we’ve done good for the taxpayer,” said Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

Supervisors anticipated a 90-day turnaround once the purchase goes through.

