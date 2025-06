LCRD reports road closure for cross drain replacement

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Road Department reports it will close Hughes Road from Mohagony Drive to Robin Street tomorrow from 8 am-3 pm.

This will be for a cross-drain replacement.

If you have any questions, call the office at (662) 434-8219.

