LCSD adds two motorcycles to patrol fleet

The motorcycles are fully equipped with radar, sirens and lights to help deputies tackle a growing problem in the county.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has added a couple of new vehicles to its fleet… two motorcycles.

“Well, we get numerous complaints of speeding in Lowndes County daily in different areas of the county. This is just another tool to add to our toolbox to use to help slow people down. You know, it’s all about public safety,” Hawkins said.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said motorcycles are also more discrete.

“When we are out in neighborhoods looking for speeders, people can see a car. They are not looking for motorcycles so this is one way we can use to help slow people down and make people safe here in Lowndes County,” Hawkins said.

Motor Deputy Gabriel Texidor said the bikes are also helpful when responding to accidents.

“Sometimes in the city of Columbus, we have so much traffic and it is a lot harder to move vehicles over and get through traffic in patrol vehicles whereas on the motorbikes you are able to get through traffic a whole lot faster. People hear you, people see you,” Texidor said.

Sheriff Hawkins said everything his department does is to achieve one primary goal.

“We’re just trying to make the public safe because speed does kill and we are trying to get it safe for everybody here in Lowndes County,” Hawkins said.

Lowndes is one of two counties in Mississippi allowed to have radar on law enforcement vehicles.

