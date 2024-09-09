LCSD looks to add stop sign cameras to school buses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County School District has a new tool to help keep its students safe on the rides to and from class.

“This new camera will help us to see the cars that are running those stop arms, that is one of the most dangerous times of a student, when they are entering and exiting the bus. We just need people to follow those traffic laws and stop when those buses stop,” said Sam Allison, Lowndes County School District Superintendent.

District Superintendent Sam Allison said to start, the district is rolling out the new stop sign cameras on a few selected buses.

“They are in the high traffic areas. They are on the buses of the areas with the busiest roads, and where we see the most problems with people running the stop signs,” said Allison.

If you are caught running the stop sign, it could take a huge hit to your wallet.

“I really think the justice court will issue a ticket, and they will have the opportunity to fight that ticket or pay that ticket. I think at this time, that ticket is $575,” said Allison.

Although the cameras have no audio, Allison said he hopes this shows parents that the Lowndes County School District cares about the safety of their students.

“I think it may let them know that their safety is very important to us, and whatever steps we can take to make that bus ride safe, we want to do that,” said Allison.

Allison said the district is always working to improve the safety of its students.

