LCSD’s Pre-K program receives grant from Alliance Health Center

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County School District’s Pre-Kindergarten program received $35,000 from Alliance Health Center last month.

Director of Federal Programs Dr. Kristie Jones says the money will help meet the needs of the district’s students.

Jones says this is the second year Alliance Health has contributed to the success of the Early Learning Collaborative, a partnership between the district and Coleman Head Start.

The program is funded through the Mississippi Legislature and provides an opportunity to expand the Pre-K program to more students in Lowndes County.

The program currently serves 230 Pre-K students and has received $50,000 in grants and donations.

Jones says the financial contributions are crucial because Pre-K is the beginning of influencing effective, positive change in a community.

She said there is now a national focus on reaching more students through Pre-K programs.

If you are interested in contributing to the Pre-K program, donations will receive a dollar-for-dollar Mississippi State Tax Credit.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.