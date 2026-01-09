LCSO builds social media presence

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is working to bridge a gap between law enforcement and the community.

One way that they’re doing that is by getting more active on social media.

“We decided in 2026 that we were going to take a different approach and get the community more active in cooperation with the Sheriff’s office. We want to let people be more informed,” said Hawkins.

This week, LCSO started its new Facebook features: Traffic Tip Tuesday and Warrant Wednesday.

Both weekly posts are to help keep the community safe on the highway and where they live.

And by posting people wanted for an arrest, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says he hopes to get the community’s help in locating them.

“We have a lot of warrants on people here in Lowndes County that haven’t paid traffic fines and maybe have a possession charge they haven’t reported for. And we’re looking for that person to bring them to court and bring them to justice,” said Hawkins.

He said sometimes people forget they have warrants or don’t know they have any at all.

The posts can also help remind or even encourage the person to turn themselves in.

Hawkins said one of his goals is to build a stronger relationship with the community through the more consistent social media presence.

“It’s really hard to get people to trust us and to talk to us and give us information on what they saw and what happened. And it makes it difficult for us to actually bring people to justice that commit these crimes and hold them accountable,” said Hawkins.

Some people have already contacted the Sheriff’s office about the wanted individuals since the debut post.

“We’re trying to get the community more involved and let them be our eyes and ears out here,” said Hawkins.

If your tip leads to an arrest, LCSO is offering rewards up to $1,000.

Hawkins also hopes the traffic tips will help reduce the number of accidents in Lowndes County.

You can find more information about traffics and warrants on Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

You can also use the P3 tips app or call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151. to submit tips.

