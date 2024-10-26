LCSO conducts Sex Offender Compliance Check before Halloween

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Halloween is upon us and all the little ghosts and goblins will be out trick or treating.

To keep it safe and fun, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office conducted Operation Trick or Treat.

This was a 2-day operation where detectives conducted a Sex Offender Compliance Check and address verification of offenders living in Lowndes County.

Detectives traveled throughout the county to ensure that all 130 Registered Sex Offenders were fulfilling their requirements, and make sure the information was correct.

Around 93% were found to comply.

Investigators found 10 offenders who violated the Sex Offender Registration Act.

4 of those offenders are now in custody, and warrants have been issued for the remaining 6.

Investigators are looking into another 20 offenders who may or may not comply.

7 offenders listed on the registry were already in custody on other charges.

The offenders arrested were 34-year-old Matthew Cenquis Hill.

He is charged with violation of probation and failure to register.

36-year-old Justin Lynn Stafford is also charged with violation of probation and failure to register.

30-year-old Darien Cortrel Latham is charged with DUI 1st offense, no insurance, no driver’s license, and failure to register.

44-year-old Tommie C Harris was charged with failure to register.

For a list of offenders in Lowndes County visit the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry or find a link on the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office App.

If you have additional information contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

