LCSO make arrests in four business drug busts

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) -It all started with a tip from the P3 tips app.

That anonymous tip led the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to open an investigation into four Columbus stores: Union Stop, Ready Mart, Smoke Universe, and Exotic Smokerz.

That investigation resulted in raids on Thursday, January 16, that landed six employees in jail.

“All four of these locations were illegally selling Marijuana across the counters to potential buyers coming into the store,” said Eddie Hawkins, Lowndes County Sheriff. “A lot of these customers that were purchasing these drugs were underage, and that is concerning for us in our community. We do everything we can here at the LCSO to protect our children.”

The store owners and workers allegedly sold tobacco products with up to 30 percent concentrations of THC, which is well beyond the legal limit. They also were reportedly selling these products to underage customers.

“Under the state statute, the product has to have 0.3% THC, or less to be legally sold in the vape shops,” said Hawkins. “These products that we have been purchasing from these stores, are reaching levels of THC content of around 30 percent, which is way above the legal limit.”

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said one of the most disturbing things about these cases, is what his deputies discovered while undercover

“One of the crazy things about it is that we were sending undercovers in to purchase these drugs, and they had the drugs sending in a jar on the shelf, and they would take the product it and weigh it on the counter and then tie it up in a plastic baggie and send the customer along their way,” said Hawkins. “That is street drugs, street drugs being sold in a convenience store.”

Hawkins also said to persuade underage people to continue to buy from the store, one of the stores offered them reward cards.

“They did not care, so you can go into the store and get a card like this, and have the card stamped. Each time the card gets stamped, and once the card fills up, then they give away a free product.”

More arrests are expected to be made. If you have any information about any illegal drugs being sold, or any other crimes in Lowndes County, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office, The Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 Tips app and remember you can report anonymously.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.