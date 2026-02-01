LCSO needs your help finding a fifteen-year-old boy

LAMAR COUNTY, ALA. (WCBI) The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a fifteen-year-old boy.

Kaden Pitts walked away from his home at 960 Shake Rag Road in Sulligent around 4:00 Friday afternoon.

Pitts is 5″6″, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black socks and no shoes.

He also wears a black or camo colored backpack often. Pitts has developmental issues and has left his home before.

Tracking dogs are being used, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is asking all non-essential personnel to stay out of the area.

If you know where the teenager might be, you are asked to contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, or use the anonymous p3 tips app.

