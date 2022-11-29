LCSO responds to call about human remains found in Saltillo woods

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found near Saltillo.

Deputies were called out to a wooded area in the Saltillo area on Sunday after someone found possible remains.

Investigators did not have much information about what happened or how they got there.

The remains were taken to the crime lab for identification.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

