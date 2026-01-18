LCSO wants you to be aware of a scam

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) The law enforcement agency said, they have received multiple calls about someone pretending to be a Lee County Deputy.

The caller is using names of people on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff.

The scam caller is also making false claims about a warrant for missed jury duty and then demands payment.

This is a scam.

If you get a call like this, please do not provide any personal or financial information.

Remember that now law enforcement agency will ask for money over the phone.

