Leach reacts to WCBI surprising him with candy corn:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Everything went according to plan for Mississippi State football on Saturday. The Bulldogs thumped Vanderbilt 45-6 but after the game MSU head coach Mike Leach gave his opinion on candy corn to SEC Network sideline reporter Alyssa Lang.

“I hate candy corn. I completely hate candy corn,” Leach said.

We retaliated. Jon Sokoloff brought a bag of candy corn to his press conference with a note attached saying ‘some things in life deserve a second chance’. Here is his response: