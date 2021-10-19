Leach talks MSU growth in last year:

Mississippi State football sits at 3-3 follow Saturday’s 49-9 loss to Alabama. We’re halfway through Year 2 of The Mike Leach Era. The Bulldogs face Vanderbilt on Saturday and last year they barely took down a Commodores team 24-17 that ended the season winless. After that game, Leach said his players at that moment were a cross between spectators and participants, they needed to become players and he wouldn’t be tolerant of falling short of that. Here’s Leach on how team has grown in the past year:

“I think we practice better this year and play harder,” Leach said. “We are definitely an improved team. I think it’s a growth process to the whole thing. I think they’ve drawn some of the messages but you have to reinforce them too”

The Bulldogs visit Vanderbilt Saturday at 3 PM. You can watch the game on the SEC Network.