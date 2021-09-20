Leach: ‘We need to worry about ourselves’ following loss at Memphis

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI)- Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach said despite there being a few ‘questionable’ plays in the Bulldogs’ 31-29 loss to Memphis on Saturday, he said his team needs to worry about themselves as they move on and shift their focus to this weekend’s matchup with LSU.

Saturday in Memphis, QB Will Rogers had over 200 passing yards in the first half. State had a 17-7 lead at the break but didn’t score again until there was 3:03 to go. However, in the final 5:36 (when MSU trailed 28-17), they moved the ball quite well. Leach says his teams’ inconsistency is fixable.

“We’re still battling through youth and experience. We talk about Will like a veteran and it was his ninth start,” Leach said. “It’s frustrating and everyone wants it to move quicker and we are where we are. We need to make these guys realize their potential. Sometimes they don’t appreciate where they are and where they developed in the last year and we need to somehow create that vision a little bit.”

Mississippi State (2-1) hosts LSU (2-1) Saturday at 11 AM on ESPN.