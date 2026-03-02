Leaders prepare for National County Government Month in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There are 3,300 counties and nearly 3.6 million county employees nationwide, and the month of April is set aside to recognize them.

In Lowndes County, leaders are getting an early start preparing for National County Government Month.

They are putting together a team to plan activities for both county employees and the public.

The month gives county employees a chance to inform the public about what they and the county’s elected officials do. It’s also a time for those officials to recognize the workers.

This year’s theme is “County Matters”.

“If you’ve got a good fellowship between county employees or any agencies, you’re going to have a good organization. They’re going to look after one another. It cuts down on the griping, so we have a good organization. I’m not just saying that we have a good board, but all the way through, we have a good organization of county employees. We don’t have a big turnover, and so we just, it’s just letting them know that ‘we’re thinking about you”, said Leroy Brooks of the Lowndes Co. Supervisors District 5.

This year’s events are in the planning stages, but in years past, the county has sponsored a County Government Day where each department sets up information booths about what they do.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.