Leadership workshop makes its way at West Point church

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – This month a local church chose to give essential tips from across the board in West Point.

The Church House of Refuge Family Worship Center held its annual leadership workshop.

Free food and tons of resources were available for all attendees.

The topics of the workshop started with job skills preparation, mental health awareness then spiritual awareness.

Guest speakers say they are glad to give more insight on key information like landing the job that someone desires.

“So for me, if you just come to me and I can just review what you have on your resume first because that’s step one and then when you get to the employer you’ll be more prepared you’re more attractive with what they’re saying and what they are looking for,” Shicola Rush said. “Your responses are more formulated because we’ve practiced on number one getting your resume and number two interviewing and doing mock interviews with one another.”

The Church House of Refuge Family Worship Center said they will continue to host informative events for the community of West Point.

