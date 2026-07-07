Leah Uptoon promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Golden Triangle Development Link

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Development Link is adding a new face to its staff and has some recent promotions.

Internally, Leah Uptoon has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Upton has been with the Link since 2022 as the Director of Finance.

As COO, she will oversee day-to-day operations while also managing the Link’s financial responsibilities.

The former Project Manager, Elizabeth Templeton, has been promoted to Director of Economic Development.

According to a press release, Tempelton will lead industrial recruitment efforts while continuing to oversee requests for information, demographic and infrastructure research, and grant support for economic development projects

She has been with the Link since 2022, and a new face will be added to the bunch.

Brent Lochala will serve as the Director of Business Retention and Expansion.

Lochala will work closely with existing industries throughout the Golden Triangle to support growth, expansion, workforce development, and business success.

He is sited to bring 26 years of experience with 4-County Electric Power Association, including 13 years as a Key Accounts Executive serving commercial and industrial customers.

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