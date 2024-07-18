Leaving a digital footprint: What you post can impact your real life

"The internet is forever."

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a common phrase heard when people receive attention for the wrong reasons on social media.

Social media has become a daily part of life and some people have become too comfortable with what they post.

A good rule of thumb… would you say to others in person what you feel comfortable posting?

“Stressful events, popular events, people want to comment on but I would always caution would you say that to your mom, would you say that to the people that are around you, and how do you think that would be seen from strangers,” Broadus said.

Mississippi State University Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Broadus said even private posts can quickly go public.

“Everything that we post we feel is private sometimes but it is very public and in some cases is it global even if you are in a small chat, small group, or only have a few followers all it takes is one to capture that and put it out into a larger audience and then you have to deal with all the repercussions from it,” Broadus said.

MSU students Erin Buckley and Chloe Madison said they feel it is important to think before they post.

Especially as they get ready to enter the job market.

“In this generation, we are definitely very social media heavy, but we definitely need to be conscious of some of the things we are posting because employers do look at that because they want people that are going to reflect their company and your digital footprint is really important because it does reflect your personality and also your beliefs in some ways,” Buckley said.

“I feel like especially today too because social media is growing and getting a bigger deal in our generation that is even more of a reason to have a good platform and something good to show employers since it is something they definitely go to look at and see how you are as a person,” Madison said.

Broadus encouraged people to pause and not take to social media when upset.

“In today’s temperature on social media, be aware of what you are posting, don’t compromise yourself for a brief moment of stress you are feeling and that you want to put out there,” Broadus said. “Maybe that is when you call one of your friends to share those thoughts and feelings because if it goes on social media it is going to be public.”

Broadus says it’s important to remember that once something is posted it can exist on the Internet forever, even if you delete it.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X