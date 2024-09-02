Lebby on facing Arizona State: ‘I think it’s going to be a great measuring stick’

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- The Jeff Lebby Era got started in exciting fashion on Saturday as Mississippi State topped Eastern Kentucky 56-7.

MSU looked great on both sides of the ball, but it’s still hard to gauge what this team will look like this season due to the quality of the Bulldogs’ Week 1 opponent.

This week, Mississippi State will visit Arizona State. The Sun Devils are now a Big 12 team and looked impressive in their 48-7 victory against Wyoming this week. Lebby knows this game will be a true measuring stick to see where his team is at.

WATCH: