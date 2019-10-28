LeBron James evacuates house as new California blaze erupts

Mandatory evacuations as wildfire breaks out near LA’s Getty Center

A dangerous wildfire that broke out early Monday in Los Angeles was threatening hundreds of homes near the world-famous Getty Center. Strong winds were spreading the fast-growing fire that was burning along a major freeway west of downtown.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the flames had already burned at least 400 acres. Several neighborhoods were under evacuation orders.

- Advertisement -

A video posted on social media by a motorist shows one side of Highway 405 was turned into a towering inferno, CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports. Fire officials called it a dynamic situation.

Trending News

The flames were being fanned by high winds, which seemed to have calmed down a little before dawn, Evans reports. One of those displaced from his home by the several fires burning near Los Angeles was Lakers star LeBron James.

He tweeted Monday morning he had to evacuate his home suddenly and was driving around trying to find a place to go with his family. He followed up later saying he finally found a safe place.

The so-called “Getty Fire” was one of more than a dozen fires burning in California.

A wildfire is seen near the Getty Center in Los Angeles October 28, 2019, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Twitter user @aliciaskymusic via Reuters

Follow below for live updates