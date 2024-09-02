Lee Co. Deputies investigate Sunday morning shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – At around 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sept.1, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about someone possibly being shot through the hand on County Road 231.

When Deputies arrived, they found evidence of a struggle and made contact with Steven Carpenter.

Carpenter was the only person present and due to being injured, he was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Deputies collected several items including some weapons they believe were used in an altercation between Carpenter and Jacob Adams of Blue Springs.

This is currently under investigation while the involved parties receive medical care.

If you have any information, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-432-2622.

